রবিবার , ১৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ৩০শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Virat Kohli joins T20 elite, becomes first Indian to slam 100 half-centuries | Cricket News

এপ্রিল ১৩, ২০২৫ ৭:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli etched his name deeper into cricketing history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian to score 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star achieved the milestone during his unbeaten knock of 62 off 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
This marked Kohli’s third fifty of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and took his overall tally to 100 fifties and 9 hundreds in 405 T20 matches. He now sits second on the all-time list of most T20 half-centuries, behind only Australia’s David Warner, who has 108 fifties and 8 centuries from 400 games.
Kohli brought up his landmark in style, launching Wanindu Hasaranga over the ropes in the 15th over of the run chase.
Chasing 174, Kohli led from the front, stitching a blistering 92-run opening partnership with Phil Salt, who smashed 65 off just 33 balls. He then shared an unbeaten 83-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (40 off 28), guiding RCB to a thumping nine-wicket win with 15 balls remaining.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 173/4, built on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fluent 75 off 47 deliveries. However, their total proved insufficient against a relentless RCB top order.
With this milestone, Kohli not only reaffirmed his status as a modern-day legend but also demonstrated his enduring class in the format. Pakistan’s Babar Azam (90 fifties), Chris Gayle (88), and Jos Buttler (86) follow Kohli on the elite T20 fifty-makers list.


