Virat Kohli–Rahul Vaidya row: What’s happening? | Off the field News

Virat Kohli and Rahul Vaidya

The off-field buzz during IPL 2025 has taken a dramatic turn with social media accusations by singer Rahul Vaidya towards cricket superstar Virat Kohli and his fans grabbing the spotlight.

While Kohli leads the Orange Cap race with 505 runs from 11 matches, it’s not just his batting that’s trending — a social media controversy has fans and celebs clashing.

How it started

The row began when Kohli’s Instagram account appeared to like a post featuring influencer Avneet Kaur. The interaction quickly went viral, prompting Kohli to issue a public clarification, blaming Instagram’s algorithm.

“While clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made.”

Rahul Vaidya’s entry

Singer Rahul Vaidya jumped into the conversation with a mocking Instagram story, parodying Kohli’s explanation:

“Aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So jo bhi ladki ho, please don’t do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram’s mistake, okay?”

Vaidya later claimed that Kohli had blocked him on Instagram, sarcastically suggesting that it too might’ve been an algorithm glitch.

“I think that too is an Instagram glitch… Instagram ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko, ‘Main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kardeti hoon.'”

Fans strike back

Soon after Vaidya’s jibe, Kohli’s fans began trolling and abusing him online. The singer responded angrily, especially after his family became targets.

“Virat Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Virat! You are abusing my wife, my sister… who have nothing to do with this. That’s why I say, you Virat fans are jokers — 2 kaudi ke jokers.”

Vaidya’s clarification

Vaidya clarified that he still respects Kohli the cricketer, but not necessarily the man.

“I used to be his fan. I am still a fan of the cricketer, but I don’t endorse him as a human being… My post about Virat and Avneet was just a joke.”

