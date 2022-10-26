বুধবার , ২৬ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১০ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Virat Kohli should retire from T20Is’: Shoaib Akhtar gives bizarre advice after India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৬, ২০২২ ২:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1666731540 photo


NEW DELHI: Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar praised Virat Kohli for his memorable innings in the men’s T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan, albeit in a different manner.
The former Pakistan pacer came up with an unexpected take on Kohli regarding the star batter’s T20I career, advising him to retire from the shorter format of the game.
“He is back with a bang. I want him to retire from T20I because I don’t want him to put his entire energy into T20I cricket. With similar commitment like today, he can score three centuries in ODIs,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

This is Not The End of The Road | We Will Meet Again | PAKvIND | Shoaib Akhtar | SP1N

Akhtar, who has supported Kohli during his low phase, termed it the ‘biggest’ performance of his life.
“When you’re down, self-confidence has to be revived and when confidence gets consolidated, the character gets channelised and Virat Kohli is a personification of the same,” Akhtar said.
“He played the biggest innings of his life. He could play the knock because he had the self-belief and character,” he said.
Akhtar, who played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs, also lauded the efforts of the Pakistan team.
“Pakistan have done marvelously well. Don’t be down, you all really played well. India did really well… they won one of the best matches in history. It was a complete World Cup match. It had everything… dropped catch, run-out, no-ball, controversies, stumping,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
“World Cup has just started, the World Cup begins only when India-Pakistan play and the two teams will face off again. Pakistan will see India again, later in this World Cup.”





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20221025 WA0025
জ্ঞানভিত্তিক ভবিষ্যতে রোবট মূল কেন্দ্র বিন্দুতে পরিণত হবে- পলক
ই-কমার্স
wm Dead body CTG 25 October 2022
ড্রেজারের ভেতরে মিলল ১ জনের লাশ, নিখোঁজ আরও ৭
বাংলাদেশ
1666731540 photo
‘Virat Kohli should retire from T20Is’: Shoaib Akhtar gives bizarre advice after India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 9 22
ডেঙ্গির পর শারীরিক দুর্বলতা কাটাতে এই ফল জুড়িহীন, ডায়েটে রাখুন অবশ্যই
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm WIV

করোনার উৎস অনুসন্ধানে ব্যর্থ মার্কিন গোয়েন্দারা

 saudi arab

[১] সৌদি আরবে নারীরা চালাতে পারবে ট্যাক্সি ক্যাব

 1627056358 bjp representative

BJP Minister on Upcoming MP Bypolls

 kaligonj mobail coart pic

কালীগঞ্জে বাল্যবিবাহ দিতে গিয়ে ধরা কনের বাবা, ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতে জরিমানা আদায়

 nitin gadkari

No MLA Mother, No MP Father, Still Minister Because BJP Belongs to Workers: Nitin Gadkari

 wm japa iftar party

জাপার ইফতারে যোগ দেয়নি বিএনপি

 IMG 20220123 WA0005

জামালপুরে কম্বাইন্ড হিউম্যান রাইটস ওয়ার্ল্ডের শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ

 1635297454 photo

Buttler glad of Stokes ‘massive boost’ heading into Ashes | Cricket News

 Babul Mitu

মিতু হত্যা: গায়ত্রীর তথ্য চেয়ে ইউএনএইচসিআরকে চিঠি দিল পিবিআই – Corporate Sangbad

 rhea kapoor 1

Working With Women is in a Way Easier Than Working With Men, Says Celebrity Stylist and Producer Rhea Kapoor