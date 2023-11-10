শুক্রবার , ১০ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৫শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Virat Kohli trains against left-arm spin, short-pitched bowling at nets with NZ semi-final looming | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১০, ২০২৩ ৯:৫৬ অপরাহ্ণ
1699631806 photo



msid 105131148,imgsize 40746

NEW DELHI: The net sessions of Virat Kohli are known for their intensity, resembling a condensed version of his actual match-day batting. In the optional nets in Bengaluru on Friday, Kohli focused on refining his skills against short-pitched bowling and left-arm spin, anticipating challenges he might face against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals.

While the immediate goal is to face the Netherlands, Kohli is aware that the Dutch are not on par with New Zealand.

One challenge posed by the Kiwis isLockie Ferguson, who, despite a right Achilles niggle, showed signs of peak form against Sri Lanka, particularly with a barrage of short-pitched deliveries.
Knowing Ferguson’s tactics, Kohli faced an array of bouncers from pacer Shardul Thakur and side-arm specialists. The former Indian captain, renowned for his pull shots, displayed his skill in handling the short-pitched deliveries.
The second challenge for Kohli may come from Mitchell Santner‘s left-arm spin. Kohli has historically struggled against left-arm spinners, and Santner, New Zealand’s top bowler in the event, presents a formidable threat.
Kohli worked on his skills against left-arm spin during the net session, facing Ravindra Jadeja, who managed to induce a couple of false shots.
The session showcased Kohli’s meticulous preparation and strategic approach as he anticipates potential challenges in the upcoming crucial matches, emphasising his commitment to excel in diverse match situations.

Virat Kohli’s birthday century delights fans with biryani bonanza

Ishan Kishan stays away
It was an optional session but all the Indian players except Ishan Kishan attended the nets.
In a novelty, pacer Jasprit Bumrah tried his hand in a bit of spin while head coach Rahul Dravid doubled up as a side-arm thrower.
(With PTI inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm dengu mother k 800x420
গর্ভের সন্তানের পর ডেঙ্গু কেড়ে নিলো মাকেও
বাংলাদেশ
1699631806 photo
Virat Kohli trains against left-arm spin, short-pitched bowling at nets with NZ semi-final looming | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2023 11 10t195335.750 2023 11 7b31d56b4874bd09f76c1819e021000d 16x9
Sonam Kapoor Shares Photo Of Hubby Anand Ahuja And Son Vayu on Dhanteras, Calls Them Her ‘Dhan’; See Here
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ictnews 800x420
ব্যক্তি পর্যায়ে আইসিটি ব্যবহারের তথ্য খুঁজবে বিবিএস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
air conditioner 168709947816x9

রাতে AC চালিয়ে ঘুমোন? জেনে নিন কোন মোড আপনার জন্য ঠিক, বিদ্যুতের বিলও আসবে কম

 1692938863 photo

US Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic relish US Open collision course | Tennis News

 zahin

জাহিন টেক্সের ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad

 brac dishari ecommerce ecommerce barta

শিক্ষকদের জন্য ব্র্যাক ব্যাংকের বিশেষ ঋণ সুবিধা ‘দিশারী’

 studio project 7 35

Why Some Babies Persistently Bite Nipples of Mother. Tips to Stop it

 received 601216901225349

মোনার্ক মার্টের সাথে গ্রামীন ইউনিক্লো এর সমঝোতা স্মারক স্বাক্ষর

 Mutual fund

এনসিসিবিএল মিউচ্যুয়াল ফান্ড ওয়ানের দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 want a yummy dip for sandwiches try this easy tomato chutney recipe 2023 05 25t123030.041 168499804116x9

How Vinod Khanna Landed The Lead Role In Feroze Khan’s Qurbani

 New Project 2022 09 03T200040.693

চুল ভাল থাকবে, স্টাইলও হবে নজরকাড়া! জানুন গোল ব্রাশ কীভাবে ব্যবহার করবেন – News18 Bangla

 1652931655 wm UGC

আইসিটি শিক্ষায় স্ট্যান্ডার্ড গাইডলাইন প্রণয়ন করেছে ইউজিসি