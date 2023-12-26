 Buy cheap website traffic
মঙ্গলবার , ২৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩
  খেলাধুলা

Virat Kohli's Boxing Day Tests statistics over the years | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২৬, ২০২৩ ১২:১৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1703527998 photo



msid 106273006,imgsize 51094

NEW DELHI: One month following a heartbreaking loss in the World Cup final against Australia, star India batter Virat Kohli is set to grace the cricket field in whites during the upcoming Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion on Tuesday.
As has been the norm with Virat throughout the years, the weight of expectations, the resounding cheers of fans, and the anticipation of witnessing a century or record-breaking performance will be at its pinnacle as he steps onto the field.
Virat boasts impressive Test statistics against South Africa, having amassed 1,236 runs at an average of 56.18 in 14 Tests against the Proteas, including three centuries and four fifties in 24 innings. His highest score stands at an impressive 254*.
In the South African conditions, Virat has notched up 719 runs in seven Tests at an average of 51.35, featuring two centuries and three half-centuries in 14 innings. His best individual score in South Africa is 153.
Kohli’s track record in the Boxing Day Test has been rather varied. During his maiden Boxing Day Test in 2011 against Australia at Melbourne, he managed to score only 11 and 0 in his two innings. Unfortunately, India suffered a defeat in that match, losing by 122 runs.
His next Boxing Day outing was slightly better, against South Africa, in which he scored 46, 11. India lost that Test by 10 wickets.
His next Boxing Day Test outing against Australia was brilliant, as he scored 169 and 54 in both his innings to help India draw the match. From the next Test onwards, a new era of Indian cricket started with Virat as Test skipper following the sudden retirement of MS Dhoni.
Four years later, Virat played another Boxing Day Test at MCG, scoring 82 and 0 in both innings. India won that match by 137 runs, giving Virat his first-ever win in a Boxing Day Test.
At Centurion three years later, Virat was going through a rough patch in Test cricket, scoring 35 and 18 in both innings of his fifth Boxing Day Test. India won the match by 113 runs.
Overall, Virat has played five Boxing Day Tests, scoring 426 runs in 10 innings at an average of 42.60, with a century and two fifties. Virat has won two Boxing Day Tests, both of them as a captain, lost two and drawn one.
Given the form Virat is in, this Centurion Test will serve as Virat’s chance to continue his rich run of form and improve his Boxing Day Test batting numbers.
(With ANI Inputs)





Source link

