রবিবার , ১৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ৩রা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Virat Kohli’s Champions Trophy preparations: Red kit bag and multiple bat checks | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৬, ২০২৫ ৪:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
Virat Kohli's Champions Trophy preparations: Red kit bag and multiple bat checks | Cricket News

Virat Kohli (Image credit: TimesofIndia.com)

NEW DELHI: Cameras clicked, shutters flashed, and eager fans did everything they could to catch a glimpse of their Team India superstars as Rohit Sharma and his men hit the training ground at the ICC Academy ahead of their opening ICC Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh.

Arriving in a blue team bus emblazoned with the word Champions, the players made their way into the ICC Academy, ready to fine-tune their preparations.

The session began with a brief discussion between India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir, soon joined by bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Champions Trophy prep: Team India begins training at ICC Academy ahead of Bangladesh clash | EXCLUSIVE VISUALS

All eyes were on star batter Virat Kohli, who spent nearly 30 minutes meticulously arranging his kitbag. He carefully inspected multiple bats before finally making his way in, dragging his signature red kit bag behind him.

The two-time Champions Trophy winners will face Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a high-voltage encounter against Pakistan on February 23.
Their final Group A match is scheduled against New Zealand on March 2.

Mission Champions Trophy gets underway as Team India lands in Dubai

Since the tournament’s inception in 1998, India have lifted the Champions Trophy twice.

The first title came in 2002 under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy when India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners after the final in Colombo was washed out.
The second triumph came in 2013, with MS Dhoni leading India to victory against hosts England in a rain-shortened final.
India came close once again in 2017, reaching the final but falling short against arch-rivals Pakistan.





Source link

