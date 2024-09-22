Virat Kohli’s inked journey: How ‘Tattoos’ reflect his beliefs and identity | Cricket News

Here’s a breakdown of his each tattoos:

God’s Eye:

Japanese Samurai:

Monastery:

Lord Shiva:

Om Symbol:

Virat Kohli’s love for tattoos is a reflection of his personality, beliefs, and life experiences.Over the years, he has adorned his body with various symbols, each carrying significant meaning. For Kohli, tattoos are more than just body art; they represent his spirituality , strength, and the values he holds dear.From the God’s Eye symbolizing divine guidance to the Japanese Samurai reflecting discipline and honor, each tattoo tells a story.His inked Lord Shiva and Om symbolize his faith and connection to inner peace, while the tribal art and zodiac scorpion showcase his aggressive, passionate nature. The numbers 175 and 269 remind him of his debut in cricket, symbolizing his pride in representing India.Kohli’s tattoos serve as personal reminders of the values, experiences, and beliefs that have shaped him, both as a cricketer and an individual, making them an integral part of his identity.Located on his left shoulder, this tattoo represents the omnipresent power watching over him. Kohli believes it symbolizes the universal energy guiding his life.On his left arm, this tattoo features a Samurai warrior. It signifies strength, discipline, and self-control — qualities that Kohli relates to both as a person and an athlete. The Samurai also embodies the Bushido code, which emphasizes honor and moral integrity.Another significant tattoo on his left shoulder is the monastery, representing peace and the need to stay balanced in life, even during high-pressure situations.On his left forearm, Kohli has a tattoo of Lord Shiva meditating on Mount Kailash with a lake below. This signifies his faith in the divine and the power of meditation, symbolizing destruction of the ego and inner peace.Just below his Shiva tattoo, there is an Om symbol, reflecting Kohli’s spiritual side. Om represents the ultimate reality and consciousness in Hinduism, emphasizing his belief in the oneness of the universe.

Parents’ Names: Kohli has his parents’ names — Prem and Saroj — tattooed on his left hand, symbolizing his close bond with his family and the values they’ve instilled in him.

175 and 269: These numbers represent his ODI and Test debut caps for India, signifying his pride in representing the country.

Scorpio: Kohli has his zodiac sign tattooed on his right bicep, reflecting his intense, passionate, and determined personality.

Tribal Art: On his right forearm, there is a tribal art tattoo, which signifies strength, aggression, and creativity, qualities that are often seen in his aggressive style of play.

Each of Kohli’s tattoos carries deep meaning, reflecting his personal journey, spirituality, and respect for his roots.