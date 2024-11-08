Virat Kohli’s reaction goes viral as the crowd rises to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for the Indian cricket legend. Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketing stalwart Virat Kohli’s infectious charm was on full display on Thursday as he attended a promotional event in Mumbai, where he was met with a surprise.

A day after turning 36, Kohli found himself in the spotlight yet again, as his friend and event host, Gaurav Kapoor, encouraged the crowd to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for him.

As the audience eagerly took up the chorus, singing with palpable enthusiasm, Kohli appeared both amused and slightly bashful, humbly acknowledging the outpouring of affection.

Watch:

The video of his reaction quickly went viral, spreading across social media and amusing fans around the world.

During the event, Kohli shared details of his low-key celebration, marking this birthday as one of the most relaxed he’s had in recent years.

With his trademark humour, Kohli said, “This was probably the most chilled-out birthday I’ve had through all these years. It was just Anushka (Sharma) and our two kids at home. It was very relaxed.”

Reflecting on his age, he added with a grin, “I don’t know about being wiser, but I’m older for sure.”

Kohli also touched on the reality of celebrating birthdays as a parent. He admitted, “The birthday was basically for my daughter. Happens so when you have kids,” a sentiment that resonated with many parents in the audience and beyond.

With the celebrations behind him, Kohli now turns his attention to the upcoming five-match Test series against Australia, starting November 22nd in Perth.

On the field, Kohli is under particular scrutiny this season due to his inconsistent form.

In a recent Test series against New Zealand, he struggled to find his rhythm, leading to a series of low scores and a significant drop in the ICC Test rankings, where he now sits at 22nd.