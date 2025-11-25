মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

‘Virat, Sachin used to bat at 4’: Ex India wicketkeeper slams Dhruv Jurel after Guwahati duck | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Virat, Sachin used to bat at 4’: Ex India wicketkeeper slams Dhruv Jurel after Guwahati duck | Cricket News


India’s Dhruv Jurel walks off the field (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has found himself under pressure after a rough outing in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. With captain Shubman Gill ruled out, Jurel was pushed into the No. 4 role, a position long associated with giants of Indian batting such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, and one that Gill had handled confidently during the England and South Africa series. But the promotion did not go to plan. Walking in under pressure, Jurel lasted 11 balls before being dismissed for a duck, adding to India’s already troubled batting display. The shot that led to his dismissal has become the main talking point. Trying to pull Keshav Maharaj, Jurel looked hesitant and his footwork never settled. The result was a mistimed hit that travelled straight to wide mid-on.

Shubman Gill update: India Test, ODI captain gets a comeback plan from the BCCI

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel did not hold back in his assessment on Star Sports. He criticised the shot selection, calling it a moment where Jurel showed little control. “Even if Tea was far away, that shot still shouldn’t have been played. He is in the side as a batter because he has been scoring runs, but this was not a controlled shot at all,” Patel said. He explained that when a batter tries to hit a ball that is outside the right shoulder towards the leg side, it often goes aerial, which is exactly how Jurel fell. Patel also highlighted the significance of the No. 4 spot, reminding viewers that Tendulkar and Kohli dominated that role for years, and Gill has been doing the same recently. He further noted that Jurel had wasted yet another chance, especially against Marco Jansen, whose extra bounce is well known. “When you face Jansen, you must always account for the bounce because of his height. This is the third straight opportunity he has let slip. He is getting to bat at No. 4, where some of the biggest names in Indian cricket have batted, including Shubman Gill who has scored heavily there,” Patel added.





Source link

