ডেঙ্গুতে ১ মৃত্যুর দিনে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি ৬৩৩ নোয়াখালীতে মেঘনাসেম সুপার ডিলাক্স সিমেন্টের রিটেইল মীট প্রোগ্রাম নতুন প্রযুক্তি ও বাজার সম্ভাবনা নিয়ে জমজমাট শরীয়তপুরের পোল্ট্রি উদ্যোক্তা মেলা বিএনপি একটি বড় রাজনৈতিক দল, স্রোতস্বিনী নদীর মত: মির্জা ফখরুল
‘Wanted India to grovel’: Fifty years after Tony Greig, Proteas coach Shukri Conrad revives echo of 1976; why’s comment offensive | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Shukri Conrad, head coach of South Africa. (File photo/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Fifty years after England captain Tony Greig’s “grovel” comment before the 1976 series against Clive Lloyd’s team united and galvanised the West Indian players, South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad used the same word on Tuesday.Conrad triggered controversy at the end of the fourth day’s play in Guwahati after using a phrase that carries a loaded history in cricket. Speaking at the press conference after the day’s play, Conrad said, “We wanted them (India) to really grovel.”The Proteas kept on batting on Day 4 despite the lead crossing 500 in the second session and coach Shukri Conrad said they wanted to make sure they ended India’s hopes of a series-levelling win.“We wanted them to really grovel… Bat them completely out the game and then say to them well come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening,” Conrad told reporters.“So far so good but we also know they’re not just going to roll over. We’re going to have to be at our very best tomorrow.”The remark immediately drew attention because of its link to one of cricket’s most remembered controversies. In 1976, when the West Indies toured England, then-England captain Tony Greig said his team would make the West Indies “grovel.” The word became a rallying point for the visiting side. The West Indies players responded with a dominant performance, winning the five-match Test series 3-0, that shaped the next era of Caribbean fast bowling. That a privileged child of apartheid could use such a word when about to commence a Test series against a team comprised of the descendants of slaves and indentured labourers was breathtaking in its lack of political or historical nous. Greig later apologised for the comment.Meanwhile, Conrad’s statement came on a day when South Africa moved close to a series sweep. India ended day four at 27 for 2, chasing 549 after South Africa declared their second innings at 260 for 5. India lost both openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) and KL Rahul (6), inside the first ten overs. Sai Sudharsan (2 not out) and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (4 not out) were at the crease at stumps. India still need 522 runs, a target out of reach.Earlier in the day, Tristan Stubbs (94 off 180 balls) and Tony de Zorzi (49 off 68 balls) held off India’s spinners before South Africa declared. Ravindra Jadeja (4/62) and Washington Sundar (1/67) took early wickets in the morning, but Stubbs and de Zorzi added 101 runs for the fourth wicket. Stubbs also shared an 82-run partnership with Wiaan Mulder (35) for the fifth wicket. The South African lead of 549 was the highest a visiting team has led by in India, the previous highest was 542 in Nagpur in 2004 by Australia. South Africa have three sessions to take the remaining 8 Indian wickets and complete a historic series sweep at the “final frontier”. It is an impossible task for India to chase down the target — a draw itself would be a miracle.





