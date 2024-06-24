সোমবার , ২৪ জুন ২০২৪ | ১০ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Wasim Akram hopeful Indian team will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy, says his country needs… | Cricket News

জুন ২৪, ২০২৪ ৬:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Amid speculations over whether Team India will travel to Pakistan in 2025 for the ICC Champions Trophy, legendary Wasim Akram is hopeful that the neighbours will agree to visit, stressing on the fact how crucial it is for them to host the tournament.
The ICC cricketing extravaganza is tentatively set to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9 in 2025 and alongside hosts, India, Australia, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Afghanistan are expected to feature in the tournament.
But amid the political tensions between the two neighbours, India’s participation in the tournament is still uncertain.
Akram said that hosting a tournament of this magnitude will help in ‘betterment of cricket’ in the country.
“I hope that India comes to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The whole country is looking forward to receiving all the teams. The cricket will be great and we will welcome them in splendid fashion. We have great facilities and are working on new stadiums. The chairman has started work on the new stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad so I believe it will be a great tournament and Pakistan needs that tournament for the betterment of cricket and I hope all countries do come because cricket and politics should always be separate,” Akram told IANS.
The Indian team hasn’t travelled to Pakistan for a bilateral series since 2006.
The arch-rivals have only squared against each other in ICC tournaments since 2013 due to tense political relationships between the two countries.
As per reports, team India is still reluctant to travel to their neighbouring country which could see the tournament being played in a hybrid mode.
“Overall everything is ready. The whole country is looking forward to receiving all the teams and dignitaries and the press as well and I hope you guys come to see what wonderful arrangements we have in Pakistan,” added the former captain of the Pakistan national team.
The 2023 Asia Cup which was scheduled to take place in Pakistan as well before the BCCI informed that the central government refused to allow the Indian contingent to travel across the border which led to a part of the tournament including all India matches to take place in Sri Lanka.
India and Pakistan have not had bilateral tours in cricket since 2012.
However, the Pakistan team travelled to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.
The BCCI has always maintained that the team will travel to Pakistan only if allowed by the central government.





