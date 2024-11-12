মঙ্গলবার , ১২ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৭শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Wasim Akram pays whopping AUD 1000 for cat’s haircut | Cricket News

নভেম্বর ১২, ২০২৪ ১০:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Wasim Akram pays whopping AUD 1000 for cat’s haircut | Cricket News


Wasim Akram file photo (Credit: X)

NEW DELHI: In a hilarious turn of events, legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram said he ‘got robbed’ as he paid a 1,000 dollars for his cat’s haircut in Australia.
During the third and final Australia vs Pakistan one-dayer, Akram while on commentary duties, shared the bizarre story of how his wife was charged a 1000 Australian dollars for the cat’s haircut.
Akram’s story left the fellow commentators absolutely stunned as they initially thought that the pace great was exaggerating. But then, Akram shared the receipt of the haircut and the other commentators were in disbelief.
Telling Akram that he got ‘ripped off’ all of them had a big laugh.
“I had a cat haircut yesterday. I had to pay 1000 dollars for it. They had to sedate the cat, they had to keep the cat, they had to feed the cat. I said I would have bought 200 cats in Pakistan for that money, said Akram on air.

The fellow commentators then shared the breakdown of the invoice that had A$105 for a medical check-up, A$305 for anesthesia and A$40 for the haircut.
There were additional charges of A$120 for post-procedure care and A$251 for a cardio test of the cat.
Meanwhile, Pakistan defeated a weakened Australia in the decider to clinch their ODI first-ever series win Down Under in 22 years.
Australia won the opener by two wickets but then Pakistan bounced back to seal the second and third ODIs by 8 and 9 wickets respectively.





