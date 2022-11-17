বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২রা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Wasim Jaffer reappointed Punjab Kings batting coach | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৭, ২০২২ ৪:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1668637647 photo


MOHALI: Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has been reappointed batting coach of the IPL side Punjab Kings for the upcoming season after a gap of one year.
Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021 but stepped down from his role before the 2022 auction. Last year, Punjab Kings had hired a power-hitting coach Mark Wood.
However, he will again be back in the Punjab dugout for the upcoming season.
“Jiska tha besabri se intezaar (The one you had been waiting for), introducing our Batting Coach, Wasim Jaffer!,” Punjab Kings tweeted from their official handle.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

NEWS 19
ফটকে তালা দিয়ে আন্দোলনে চারুকলা শিক্ষার্থীরা
বাংলাদেশ
1668637647 photo
Wasim Jaffer reappointed Punjab Kings batting coach | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
shutterstock 2088650713 16685155233x2 1
ওজন কমিয়ে দেয়, হাড় ভাল রাখে! আইসক্রিমের উপকারিতা জানলে অবাক হবেন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sadhasd
Actor Krishna Cremated with Full State Honours; Aishwarya Rai Trolled for Kissing Aaradhya Bachchan on Lips
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Ukraine 4

যুদ্ধ গড়াতে পারে আলোচনায়

 1664046162 photo

3rd ODI: India whitewash England in Jhulan Goswami’s last waltz | Cricket News

 1625847583 sangeeta

Sangeeta Bijlani Wishes to Make a Comeback Through OTT Platform

 happy mens day

Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Men’s Day

 tejasswi prakash 11

Rakhi Sawant Tells Karan Kundrra to Marry Tejasswi Prakash, This is How He Reacts

 received 806758780031322

স্পেন আওয়ামীলীগের নতুন কমিটিকে প্রত্যাখ্যান করে সংবাদ সম্মেলন

 1654494886 photo

Avinash Sable finishes 5th in prestigious Diamond League, breaks own national record for eighth time | More sports News

 IMG 20220525 WA0006

টাঙ্গাইল শেখ হাসিনা মেডিকেল কলেজ হাসপাতালে ২০ দিন যাবত উড়ছে জাতীয় পতাকা

 standard charterd new ecommerce ecommerce barta

দেশের প্রথম ডিজিটাল ট্রেড কাউন্টার চালু করলো স্ট্যান্ডার্ড চার্টার্ড

 dse3 1

ডিএসইএক্স সাড়ে ৩ বছরের মধ্যে সর্বোচ্চ অবস্থানে – Corporate Sangbad