Watch – ‘Amsterdam To Desi-Mode’: Suresh Raina shares workout video | Off the field News

NEW DELHI: Despite being retired from international cricket, former India batter Suresh Raina continues to hone his fitness as he shared a video of his rigorous workout session on social media.

Raina was seen exercising in the garden of his house in the video. Ditching the modern day gym equipment, the left-handed batter chose to opt Mudgar for his fitness regime. He also performed some pushups and did dumbbell exercises during the session.

“From Amsterdam to Desi-mode. Feels so good to be back home, hitting the grind and kick-starting the week in full motion,” Raina captioned the video he posted on Instagram.

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth reacted to the video by commenting. “Keep at brother. Looking great. See you soon brother.”

To which, Rain replied: “@sreesanthnair36 thanks Govinda see u soon”

Raina has embarked on a new journey of his life by venturing into the world of restaurant business. In June, he inaugurated an eatery in Amsterdam , the Raina Indian Restaurant.

Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on September 6 2022. He played 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is, scoring a total of 5615 and 1605 runs respectively.

Raina is also the fifth highest run getter in the Indian Premier League. He scored 5528 runs in 205 IPL matches. As part of CSK, Raina lifted the IPL trophy four times.