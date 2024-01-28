Watch: Ben Stokes’ ‘outrageous’ reverse flick run out sends Ravindra Jadeja packing | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: In a sheer moment of brilliance on the field, England skipper Ben Stokes pulled off a magical run out with a reverse flick throw to send India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja packing in the final session on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad.

Stokes, who had a knee surgery a couple of months back and hasn’t been bowling in the ongoing series Test against India, produced a stupendous effort to effect a crucial run out as England tightened their grip in the first game of the series.

The run out took place in the 39th over from Joe Root, when Jadeja drove a full-toss from the bowler to mid-on.

Stokes, who was stationed there, charged in, collected the ball and then reverse flicked it onto the stumps, hitting bullseye at the bowler’s end.

‘Sheer brilliance’, said Murali Kartik on air as Stokes hit the stumps.

Even Jadeja, who is well known for his swift running between the wickets couldn’t beat the throw as he was found short by a couple of feet amid Stokes’ brilliance.









