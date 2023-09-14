WATCH: Ben Stokes sounds World Cup warning with blistering knock | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Ben Stokes achieved a historic milestone on Wednesday, surpassing the record for the highest individual score by an England batsman in a one-day international. His incredible innings of 182 not only propelled England to a resounding victory over New Zealand at The Oval but also served as a potent message to their World Cup rivals.This extraordinary performance came just weeks before the champions embarked on their quest to defend their 50-over title in India.

Stokes’s remarkable knock was not the only highlight of the day; England’s dominance was further emphasized by their colossal 181-run margin of victory, which gave them a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. The stage is now set for an exciting finale at Lord’s on Friday.

During his innings, the left-handed Stokes displayed his sheer brilliance, smashing 15 fours and launching 9 sixes.

England initially found themselves in a precarious position at 13-2, thanks to Trent Boult’s early double breakthrough, which included the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on the very first ball of the match.

However, Stokes, along with Dawid Malan (who scored 96), orchestrated a remarkable recovery with a third-wicket partnership worth 199 runs, ultimately guiding England to a total of 368.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips made a valiant effort, scoring 72 runs to keep England at bay. However, when he was adjudged lbw to spinner Liam Livingstone, the Black Caps’ hopes dwindled, and they found themselves at 173-8.

Livingstone, who was in superb form, contributed significantly to England’s victory, taking 3 wickets for just 16 runs. He concluded the match with an impressive performance, dismissing the No. 11 batsman, Ben Lister, who was stumped by England’s captain, Jos Buttler.

As a result, New Zealand was bowled out for a total of 187, and England emerged victorious with a comfortable margin and ample overs to spare.

“Coming back into the team after a while out, it’s nice to come back and help the team,” said player-of-the-match Stokes at the presentation ceremony.