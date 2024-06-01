শনিবার , ১ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৮ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Bet you have never seen this before in cricket at any level | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১, ২০২৪ ৯:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1717212366 photo



msid 110608588,imgsize 36038

In an absolute chaos on the field, which is possibly never witnessed before in cricket at any level, footage from action in an age-group match has gone viral on social media.
Going bonkers while attempting to run out the opposition batsman, players from the fielding team could be seen running after the ball in packs and missed hitting the stumps on three attempts even as both the batsmen stood at one end.
The comedy of errors finally allowed one of the batsmen to run back to the other end safely.
WATCH VIDEO

The footage brought smiles on the faces of visitors on social media, who made some interesting comments.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Halisohor Thana
চট্টগ্রামে নর্দমার ভেতর থেকে যুবকের লাশ উদ্ধার
বাংলাদেশ
1717212366 photo
Watch: Bet you have never seen this before in cricket at any level | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
munawar faruqui mehzabeen 2 2024 06 1c4151b40081b32498d5b088aab123bd
Munawar Faruqui Enjoys Honeymoon With 2nd Wife Mehzabeen In Lonavala? Viral Photo Grabs Attention
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
indiaelection1
ভারতে লোকসভা নির্বাচনের শেষ ধাপের ভোটগ্রহণ চলছে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
New Project 2022 12 19T152558.923

বিশাল খবর! অসমে পাওয়া গেল বড় আকারের উল্কাপিণ্ড, বিজ্ঞানীদের চোখ কপালে

 bigg boss

Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani Enter the House, Bhagyashree Joins Salman Khan on Stage

 wm Teacher

নিউজিল্যান্ডে পিএইচডি গবেষক নোবিপ্রবি শিক্ষকের মৃত্যু

 wm Kader

‘বিএনপি মুক্তিযুদ্ধের কথা বললেও তাদের সঙ্গী স্বাধীনতাবিরোধীরা’

 20 111

মাদক মামলায় যাবজ্জীবন সাজাপ্রাপ্ত বাস ড্রাইভার গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 20220307 172215

পুলিশের ওপর হামলার ঘটনায় পটুয়াখালীর বিএনপি নেতা গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 57

বেলকুচিতে প্রধান আসামিকে বাদ দিয়ে চার্জশিট দাখিল, ওসি বদলী – Corporate Sangbad

 wm ugandaminister

উগান্ডায় দেহরক্ষীর গুলিতে মন্ত্রী নিহত

 wm Shikkhok Kormochari Kollyan Trust 13 07 2021

শিক্ষকদের ‘কল্যাণ সুবিধা’র আরও ৩০ কোটি টাকা হস্তান্তর

 1645784226 photo

Did our job at IPL auction, over to players to win Punjab Kings the elusive trophy: Ness Wadia | Cricket News