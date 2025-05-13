Watch: Day after retirement, Virat Kohli visits Vrindavan alongside Anushka Sharma | Off the field News

Anushka Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli (R) at Vrindavan. (Image: X)

Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited their spiritual guide Premanand Maharaj at Vrindavan Dham on Tuesday, a day after announcing his retirement from Test cricket after a remarkable 14-year career that saw him score 9,230 runs.The couple, who are dedicated followers of Swami Premanand Maharaj, made the visit to receive blessings and have been frequent visitors to Vrindavan.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Kohli’s Test career, spanning 123 matches, yielded an impressive average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 fifties across 210 innings, including a highest score of 254 not out.

The rise and rise of India, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli

He ranks as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests, following cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar who scored 15,921, 13,265, and 10,122 runs respectively.His Test journey began in June 2011 against the West Indies, where he struggled initially with just 76 runs in five innings. However, he soon established himself with his first century against Australia at Adelaide in 2012, scoring 116 from 213 deliveries.Kohli experienced his most successful period from 2016 to 2019, amassing 4,208 runs in 43 Tests at an average of 66.79, including 16 centuries and 10 fifties in 69 innings.As Test captain, he set a record with seven double centuries. However, the 2020s proved challenging for the 36-year-old, managing 2,028 runs in 39 Tests at an average of 30.72, with three centuries and nine fifties.His final year in Test cricket in 2023 showed improved form, with 671 runs in eight Tests at an average of 55.91, including two centuries and two fifties in 12 innings.