মঙ্গলবার , ২০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪
Watch: Fun, banter and a sprint race between Shoaib Akhtar & Harbhajan Singh | Cricket News

ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০, ২০২৪ ১১:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
The on-field rivalry between Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh during their playing days is well documented in a number of India vs Pakistan matches over the years. But the Indo-Pak duo’s off-the-field camaradarie as co-commentators nowadays is equally engrossing for viewers across the globe.
Some of those scenes are seen on the latest vlog posted by Shoaib Akhtar on his YouTube channel, which captures moments from the ex-Pakistan pacer’s commentary stint at ILT20, alongside Harbhajan, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram and a few others.

Did Shoaib Actually Beat Harbhajan??? | Shoaib Akhtar

One of those moments shows Akhtar and Harbhajan trying to beat each other in a sprint race, while some of the other clips show them, along with Akram, involved in a friendly banter in Punjabi. Besides cricket, the language is the common connect between the trio that hails from the Punjabi belt on either side of the border.
“Bhajji ki kher nahi. Meri speed ko baatein suna raha tha. You can see my revenge,” wrote Akhtar in a teaser from the vlog posted on ‘X’.

The ILT20 was held from January 19 to February 17 in the Emirates.
In a career marred by injuries towards the latter part of his career, Akhtar played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is for Pakistan, taking 178, 247 and 19 wickets respectively.
Harbhajan, meanwhile, is India’s second most successful off-spinner with 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is.





