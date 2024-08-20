মঙ্গলবার , ২০ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৫ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Funny cricket videos viral on the internet | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২০, ২০২৪ ১:২৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Watch: Funny cricket videos viral on the internet | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Cricket is a serious game. A very serious one. Life-changing sagas and career-threatening injuries have been part and parcel of the game ever since its inception.
But cricket can be funny at times too. Hilarious moments and funny situations lighten the moment on the field. A catch put down by a fielder, a mix-up by the batsmen while running between the wickets and a comical execution of a shot or a bowling action all add to the funny side of the game.
Be it Inzamam-ul-Haq‘s funny run-out incidents or late Andrew Symonds charge against a streaker during an ODI against India, cricket, known for its intense and thrilling moments, also has its fair share of humorous incidents.
Here is a compilation of funny cricket videos that are viral on the internet:

These moments show that while cricket is a serious sport, it also has plenty of room for humor and light-hearted incidents that fans cherish.





