বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৮ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৪ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Hardik Pandya's reaction after fan touches his feet | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৮, ২০২৪ ১:৪৫ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Cricket is not just a sport; it’s a religion for a large amount of fans in India, and its players are revered as demigods. Among them, Hardik Pandya, the flamboyant all-rounder of the Mumbai Indians, stands tall as a beacon of inspiration for many aspiring cricketers and devoted fans.
As IPL 2024 unfolds, Mumbai Indians have made a dreadful start to the season with two consecutive defeats, languishing in the lower half of the table.However, amid this setback, a heartwarming moment captured the essence of Pandya’s connection with his fans. A viral video circulating on social media platforms depicts a touching encounter where a fan reverently touches Pandya’s feet in a gesture of adoration.
The fan shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude to his idol, Pandya, with the caption: “Met my idol in Hyderabad. Thank you Idolo @hardikpandya7.”
Here is the video of the moment:

As soon as the fan touched Pandya’s feet for his blessing, one could see Pandya patting his back and asking his fan to click a picture while putting his right arm around his shoulder.
Despite Pandya’s valiant efforts in a recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians fell short in their pursuit of 278 runs at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. Pandya’s 24 runs off 20 balls bore no fruits for MI as he was once again made a scapegoat following the setback.





Source link

