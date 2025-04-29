Watch: Heated exchange between Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande; Shane Bond diffuses situation | Cricket News

Heated exchange between Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande (Screengrabs)

NEW DELHI: A tense moment between Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag and bowler Tushar Deshpande has gone viral. The clip during a strategic time-out shows Parag animatedly pointing a finger at Deshpande, clearly unhappy with something that occurred.

As the exchange grew heated, Royals’ bowling coach Shane Bond stepped in quickly, physically nudging Deshpande away to prevent any further escalation.

The incident came just after RR pulled off one of the most dominant run-chases in IPL history at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

Watch:

Chasing a daunting 210-run target set by Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals completed the chase in just 15.5 overs — the fastest-ever successful 200-plus run-chase in IPL history.

The run-fest was powered by 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi , who scored an incredible 101 off just 38 balls.

Partnered by Yashasvi Jaiswal (70 not out off 40), the duo’s 166-run stand laid the foundation for the historic chase. Parag later added a quickfire 32 not out off 15 balls to seal the win.

While the reason behind the Parag–Deshpande spat remains unclear, the intensity of the moment contrasted with the celebratory mood around the Royals camp.

RR now sit eighth on the table with three wins, while GT remain third with 12 points.

Emotions clearly run high in pressure-filled tournaments like the IPL — but cooler heads, like Shane Bond’s, help keep focus where it belongs: on the cricket.