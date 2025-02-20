Watch: How Rohit Sharma messed up Axar Patel’s hat-trick chance | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma dents Axar Patel’s hat-trick hopes (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: Axar Patel came agonisingly close to a sensational hat-trick during his spell against Bangladesh but was denied by a costly dropped catch in India’s first game of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The left-arm spinner struck twice in two balls, rattling the opposition, but a moment of misfortune prevented him from completing the rare feat.

Axar was introduced into the attack in the ninth over, with Bangladesh struggling at 35 for 3. His impact was immediate.

On the second ball of his spell, he dismissed Tanzid Hasan (25 off 25) with a sharp delivery that found the outside edge, safely pouched by wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

With the very next ball, he sent Mushfiqur Rahim packing for a golden duck, another edge snapped up by Rahul behind the stumps.

The Indian camp erupted with excitement as Axar stood on the brink of a hat-trick.

The stadium held its breath as Axar ran in for the hat-trick delivery. Jaker Ali, the new batter, was welcomed with two slips and a leg slip in place.

The delivery was precise, angling slightly outside off. Jaker pressed forward in defence but got a thick outside edge that flew towards first slip.

Rohit Sharma, positioned perfectly, had the chance to etch Axar’s name into the record books.

However, the Indian captain fumbled a regulation catch, letting the ball slip through his fingers. Frustrated, Rohit vented his anger by striking the ground repeatedly, aware of the missed opportunity.

Axar, though visibly disappointed, continued his spell with composure.

He conceded just a single run off the final two balls, finishing the over with figures of 2/1.

Bangladesh, at the end of nine overs, found themselves in deeper trouble at 36/5, with Towhid Hridoy (4 off 9) and Jaker Ali (1 off 2) at the crease.