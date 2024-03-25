Watch: How Umesh Yadav won the battle against Hardik Pandya

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians ‘ bid to finally beat Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium was foiled again in a thrilling finish to Sunday’s late game.Hardik Pandya , who led Gujarat in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, came back to his former home ground only to watch Shubman Gill make a winning start as Titans captain.

Chasing 169 to win, Mumbai were propped up by 46 runs from impact substitute Dewald Brevis .

Former skipper Rohit Sharma scored 43 off 29 balls.

An inexplicable batting strategy saw Pandya coming out to bat at number seven and the MI captain was on 1 when Umesh Yadav came on to bowl the last over, with MI needing 19 runs.

Pandya smashed the first ball, a slower one, for a six over extra cover.

Next delivery, Umesh bowled a short length ball with enough width for Pandya to pounce and bash that along the ground through extra cover.

But Umesh had his revenge on the next delivery with a pacy short ball that Pandya couldn’t get the desired connection on the pull.

Pandya dragged it off the toe end of the bat and Rahul Tewatia took a simple catch at long-on, triggering the biggest roar from the crowd.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Gujarat Titans won by 6 runs for their third win against Mumbai Indians at the venue.