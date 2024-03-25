সোমবার , ২৫ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১১ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: How Umesh Yadav won the battle against Hardik Pandya

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৫, ২০২৪ ১:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1711352051 photo



msid 108761856,imgsize 58728

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians‘ bid to finally beat Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium was foiled again in a thrilling finish to Sunday’s late game.
Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, came back to his former home ground only to watch Shubman Gill make a winning start as Titans captain.

Chasing 169 to win, Mumbai were propped up by 46 runs from impact substitute Dewald Brevis.

Former skipper Rohit Sharma scored 43 off 29 balls.
An inexplicable batting strategy saw Pandya coming out to bat at number seven and the MI captain was on 1 when Umesh Yadav came on to bowl the last over, with MI needing 19 runs.

Pandya smashed the first ball, a slower one, for a six over extra cover.
Next delivery, Umesh bowled a short length ball with enough width for Pandya to pounce and bash that along the ground through extra cover.
But Umesh had his revenge on the next delivery with a pacy short ball that Pandya couldn’t get the desired connection on the pull.

Pandya dragged it off the toe end of the bat and Rahul Tewatia took a simple catch at long-on, triggering the biggest roar from the crowd.
Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Gujarat Titans won by 6 runs for their third win against Mumbai Indians at the venue.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

bc93c237 d1c2 4053 b9c2 8a822f3f6018
ফুটপাত দখলমুক্ত করায় মেয়রকে শিকড়ের শুভেচ্ছা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Chattagram District Map Sarabangla 750x563 750x563 1
চট্টগ্রামে ব্যস্ত সড়কে ছিনতাইয়ের শিকার নারী
বাংলাদেশ
1711352051 photo
Watch: How Umesh Yadav won the battle against Hardik Pandya
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 03 25t125620.303 2024 03 3b1713d51a2725bc9c550aeb71a2b4d5
Kunal Kemmu And Soha Ali Khan Step Out With Daughter Inaaya To Play Holi With Friends, Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
hypothyroidism

Remember These Key Points Before Taking Thyroid Medication

 5 7

শান্তা ফার্স্ট ইনকাম ফান্ডের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 received 541440313775256

আনোয়ারায় কু- প্রস্তাবে রাজী না হওয়ায় নারী গার্মেন্ট কর্মীকে মারধর ও শ্লীলতাহানির অভিযোগ

 midas finance

মাইডাস ফাইন্যান্সের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20230209 WA0003

কুমারখালীতে তিন দিন ব্যাপি কৃষি মেলার উদ্বোধন

 wm chittagong vaban

খাল খননে ঝুঁকিতে একাধিক স্থাপনা, হেলে পড়েছে ভবন

 1622792244 photo

Indian women’s hockey team already on Tokyo time | Hockey News

 Rab

৬ মাসের সাজা খাটার ভয়ে ১১ বছর পলাতক – Corporate Sangbad

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 1

করোনায় মৃত্যু ফের বাড়ল

 galaxy

তারের মতো জড়িয়ে আছে হাজার হাজার তারার ছায়াপথ! নাসার টেলিস্কোপ ফেরত ছবি চমকে দেবে – News18 Bangla