Watch: In a rare occurrence, Jos Buttler scores a boundary from non-striker’s end! | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler on Tuesday avoided an injury and in the process deflected the ball to the fence, helping his partner Yashasvi Jaiswal earn a lucky boundary.Standing at the non-striker’s end, Buttler survival instincts kicked as he diverted an incoming ball at him.The incident took place in the first over of Royals’ chase of 222 when Jaiswal smacked a full-ish ball angling-in from Khaleel Ahmed flat down the ground.As the ball rocketed towards Buttler, standing at non-striker’s end, he tried to get out of the firing line.In the process, the ball hit his thigh pad and then continued on its course. Although the contact with Buttler did slow the speed of the ball, it beat the fielder at mid-on to the fence.

However, Royals lost both the openers Buttler (19) and Jaiswal (4) inside the powerplay in the tall chase.