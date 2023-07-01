শনিবার , ১ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১৮ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: Injured Nathan Lyon walks out to bat in ‘heroic’ act | Cricket News

জুলাই ১, ২০২৩ ১১:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: In an exemplary display of courage and determination, injured Nathan Lyon hobbled down to the centre to bat for Australia in the second innings on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test against England.
Amid a standing ovation from the fans at Lord’s, Lyon walked in as the last man, helping Australia add vital 15 runs for the final wicket.

Lyon, who suffered a ‘significant’ strain late Thursday and was on crutches ever since, wasn’t expected to play any further part in the match. Stunning the crowd with his heroic effort, the 35-year-old won hearts all around.
During his gutsy 27-minute stay in the middle, Lyon painfully ran a single for his partner Mitchell Starc and even hit a boundary off Stuart Broad.
Lyon was the last man out for 4 runs as Australia folded for 279 in their second innings, setting a target for 371 for England at Lord’s.

(With inputs from AP)

