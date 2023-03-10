শুক্রবার , ১০ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২৫শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues' spectacular catch leaves everyone stunned | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals player Jemimah Rodrigues exhibited sheer brilliance on the field during the Women’s Premier League match Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Jemimah left everyone in disbelief with her stunning effort as she pulled off a superb catch to dismiss Mumbai’s opener Hayley Matthews.
The incident took place in the 12th over when Matthews looked to slog Alice Capsey delivery, the ball went high up in the air. Jemimah covered a lot of ground before diving forward and completing a spectacular catch at long off.

Coming to the match, all-round Mumbai Indians brushed aside Delhi Capitals to continue their unbeaten run. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. inflicted a heavy eight-wicket defeat over Delhi for their third straight win and strengthened their position on top of the table.
The defeat was also Delhi’s first of the season.
Bowlers led from the front for Mumbai as Delhi were rolled over for a paltry 105 after opting to bat first.
With a small target to chase, Mumbai romped home in 15 overs with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (11 not out) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (23 not out) taking them past the finish line.





