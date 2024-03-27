বুধবার , ২৭ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৩ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: 'Khelte raho yaar, shabash!' – For a change, Ashwin stands behind while Rishabh Pant bats | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৭, ২০২৪ ১:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
Before the IPL showdown between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitas (DC) in Jaipur on March 28, a touching moment unfolded during the practice session involving Indian teammates Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin.
RR commenced their campaign with a 20-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, while DC suffered a defeat to Punjab Kings by four wickets in their opening match.

During the practice session, Ashwin stood behind Rishabh’s practice net, offering words of encouragement to boost his spirits. The accomplished wicketkeeper-batsman, who recently returned to competitive cricket after surviving a life-threatening accident in December 2022, wasted no time in displaying his prowess, sending the ball soaring into the sky.

“All these years, Pant had Ash’s back. And today, it was about time…” RR wrote with the video post on their Instagram account.
This exchange between two Indian cricket stars evokes memories of the lively interactions Rishabh and Ashwin often share while representing India. It’s a familiar sight to witness Rishabh cheering on Ashwin from behind the stumps, saying, “Come on, Ash! Come on Ash!”.
ALSO READ: How to watch IPL in Qatar
But on this occasion, the roles reversed.
Pant’s comeback innings during DC’s match against Punjab saw him scoring 18 runs off 13 balls, including two fours. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman will be eager to surpass his performance this time and captivate the Jaipur audience.
(With ANI inputs)





