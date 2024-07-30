মঙ্গলবার , ৩০ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৫ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Local man refuses to return match ball during TNPL game | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩০, ২০২৪ ১২:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Watch: Local man refuses to return match ball during TNPL game | Cricket News



NEW DELHI: Batsmen hitting bowlers for long and big sixes is a common occurrence these days. Sometimes the ball lands in the crowd, sometimes out of the stadium.
Invariably, the ball is most of the times thrown back if it lands amongst the spectators. The ball, deemed to be lost, is most of the times replaced when it lands outside the stadium.
But have you ever seen a person not returning a match and walking away with it, and that too with utter disdain?
Yes, the unthinkable happened during the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 clash between Chepauk Super Gillies and Siechem Madurai Panthers at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul last Sunday.
A clip shared by Star Sports Tamil shows that a Siechem Madurai Panthers pacer bowled from the round the wicket and a left-handed Chepauk Super Gillies batter read the length, took one step out of the crease and smashed it over the mid-wicket fence.
So good was the timing that the ball went all the way out of the ground and the cameras also zoomed in looking for the ball.
The cameras show that a local man in a lungi and T-shirt is holding the ball. But to everyone’s surprise, he is no mood to throw the ball back into the ground. Not just that, he expresses his anger at the players as if saying that he has had enough of the ball coming to him and he won’t return it this time and then nonchalantly walks away with the ball, still shouting angrily towards the ground.
Later the man is also shown relaxing on a ‘charpoy’ as if nothing had happened.

As far as the match is concerned, Siechem Madurai Panthers beat Chepauk Super Gillies by 9 runs.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Taapsee Pannu Feels Husband Mathias Boe’s Achievements Haven’t Been Recognised
Taapsee Pannu Feels Husband Mathias Boe’s Achievements Haven’t Been Recognised
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Watch: Local man refuses to return match ball during TNPL game | Cricket News
Watch: Local man refuses to return match ball during TNPL game | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Sexy Video! Malaika Arora and Isha Malviya Flaunt Their Bombshell Figures in Hot Outfits | Watch
Sexy Video! Malaika Arora and Isha Malviya Flaunt Their Bombshell Figures in Hot Outfits | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Manika Batra becomes first Indian table tennis player to reach last 16 in Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News
Manika Batra becomes first Indian table tennis player to reach last 16 in Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
অন্তবর্তীকালীন নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে ইমাম বাটন – Corporate Sangbad

অন্তবর্তীকালীন নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে ইমাম বাটন – Corporate Sangbad

 Muri | Puffed Rice: নিয়মিত মুড়ি খাওয়ার অভ্যেস নাকি? জানেন ফলে কী ঘটছে আপনার শরীরে? অবশ্যই জানুন…

Muri | Puffed Rice: নিয়মিত মুড়ি খাওয়ার অভ্যেস নাকি? জানেন ফলে কী ঘটছে আপনার শরীরে? অবশ্যই জানুন…

 বিএনপি এদেশের সবচেয়ে বড় শত্রু: শেখ পরশ

বিএনপি এদেশের সবচেয়ে বড় শত্রু: শেখ পরশ

 অ্যাস্ট্রাজেনেকারের আরও দুই লাখ ৭০ হাজার টিকা এলো দেশে

অ্যাস্ট্রাজেনেকারের আরও দুই লাখ ৭০ হাজার টিকা এলো দেশে

 ঢাবিতে ফের কাওয়ালি আসর

ঢাবিতে ফের কাওয়ালি আসর

 Anusha Dandekar Flaunts Her Curves In A Thong Bikini, Sets Internet On Fire

Anusha Dandekar Flaunts Her Curves In A Thong Bikini, Sets Internet On Fire

 ইউক্রেন যুদ্ধের জন্য শুধু রাশিয়াকে দায়ী করলেন বাইডেন

ইউক্রেন যুদ্ধের জন্য শুধু রাশিয়াকে দায়ী করলেন বাইডেন

 লেনদেনের শীর্ষে ফু-ওয়াং ফুড – Corporate Sangbad

লেনদেনের শীর্ষে ফু-ওয়াং ফুড – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘বিএনপি মানুষকে রক্ত আর হত্যা ছাড়া কিছুই দিতে পারেনি’

‘বিএনপি মানুষকে রক্ত আর হত্যা ছাড়া কিছুই দিতে পারেনি’

 যমুনা অয়েলের লেনদেন চালু কাল – Corporate Sangbad

যমুনা অয়েলের লেনদেন চালু কাল – Corporate Sangbad