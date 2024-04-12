Watch: Mohammed Siraj bows down to Jasprit Bumrah after MI’s win over RCB | Cricket News

|

NEW DELHI: It’s truly heartwarming to witness such a touching gesture of sportsmanship and camaraderie in the heat of competition. After Mumbai Indians secured a convincing victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj displayed a gesture of respect and admiration towards his senior India teammate Jasprit Bumrah .Siraj bowed down to Bumrah, acknowledging his exceptional bowling performance, before the two embraced each other in a heartfelt hug. Moments like these remind us of the spirit of mutual respect and camaraderie that transcends the boundaries of teams and competition in the world of sports.

The ace Indian pacer’s exceptional bowling performance, highlighted by his masterful figures of 5 for 21, rightfully earned him the player-of-the-match award. After Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first at their home ground, Bumrah led the bowling attack with precision.

Bumrah made an early breakthrough by dismissing his fellow Indian superstar, Virat Kohli, for just 3 runs. Following this, rookie pacer Akash Madhwal joined the action by claiming the wicket of England’s Will Jacks, leaving RCB reeling at 23 for 2 in the fourth over. Bumrah’s early strikes set the tone for MI’s dominant performance in restricting RCB to a total of 196-8.

MI openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma laid a solid foundation for the chase with a century partnership, setting the tone for their team’s pursuit of the target. Kishan’s aggressive innings, featuring five sixes, propelled him to a quickfire 69 off just 34 balls before he was dismissed in the ninth over with Mumbai Indians at 101 for 1.

Rohit, playing a steady innings, contributed a crucial 38 runs off 24 balls and continued to build on the partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, who showcased his explosive batting with a rapid 52 off just 19 deliveries.

After Rohit’s dismissal at 139 for 2, Yadav’s aggressive batting propelled Mumbai Indians to 176 in the 14th over before he was dismissed by rookie Vyshak. Hardik and young Tilak Varma then efficiently finished the job for the home team in the 16th over, securing a comprehensive victory for Mumbai Indians.