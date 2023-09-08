শুক্রবার , ৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৪শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
WATCH: MS Dhoni playing golf with Donald Trump

NEW DELHI: Following his appearance at the 2023 US Open, former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted enjoying a game of golf alongside former United States President Donald Trump.
While Dhoni had been seen in the audience during the quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, he managed to take out some time to join Trump for a game of golf.
A social media user shared a video capturing the moment when the 2011 World Cup-winning captain tried his hand at golf alongside Trump.
WATCH:

As per the reports, Dhoni was invited by Trump.
Earlier this year, Dhoni guided CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title, following win over Gujarat Titans in the final.
After Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 title, Dhoni confirmed that he will return to play one more season next year in the IPL.





