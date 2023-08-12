শনিবার , ১২ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৮শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
WATCH: MS Dhoni seeks navigation help from fans on streets of Ranchi | Cricket News

আগস্ট ১২, ২০২৩ ৯:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1691812441 photo


NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s simplicity is well-known, from choosing to fly in economy class to cruising the streets of Ranchi on vintage bikes and cars. The former India captain leads a simple life, away from the chaos of social media.

Fondly known as “Thala” by his fans, Dhoni is currently enjoying some time off from the cricket field.
A recent video circulating on social media shows Dhoni seeking navigation help from his fans.

In the video, Dhoni occupies the passenger seat, accompanied by a friend who is driving the car.
WATCH:

Ek gol chakkar aayega uske baad aap Ranchi ki taraf chale jaiye (You can proceed towards Ranchi after one of round abouts),” a fan can be heard as saying to Dhoni.
Kaunsa, vo second murti waala gol chakkar (Are you talking about the round about near the second statue?),” Dhoni asked the fan.
Dhoni clicked a few pictures with the fans and left towards Ranchi.
Earlier this year, Dhoni guided CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title, following win over Gujarat Titans in the final.
After Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 title, Dhoni confirmed that he will return to play one more season next year in the IPL.

