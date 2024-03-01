শুক্রবার , ১ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৭ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson run out for duck after mid-pitch collision

New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson was run out for a duck in the most bizarre fashion on day two of the first Test against Australia in Wellington.
Trying to get off the mark with a tight single after a gentle push towards mid-off, a mid-pitch collission with teammate Will Young saw Williamson stranded as Marnus Labuschagne hit the stumps direct at the non-striker’s hand to send him back.
Williamson then bumped into bowler Mitchell Starc while trying to recover from the collission, but his chances of recovering ground had ended by then.

“Calamity out there in the middle,” former Australia all-rounder Brendon Julian, who was doing commentary, said, while Craig McMillan added: “I can’t believe what I’ve just seen here. That is just a disaster for New Zealand.”
It reduced the Kiwis to 12 for 2 in response to Australia’s first innings total of 383. That led to wheels coming off and the home team was reduced to 29/5. An 84-run stand for the sixth wicket between Glenn Phillips (71) and Tom Blundell (33) gave a touch of respectability to the Kiwi total, but they were eventually bowled out for 179 to concede a massive 204-run lead.
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the most successful Australian bowler with figures of 4/43.





