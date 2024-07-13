শনিবার , ১৩ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২৯শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Novak Djokovic plays an imaginary violin after reaching Wimbledon final | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৩, ২০২৪ ১২:০৩ অপরাহ্ণ
1720850586 photo



msid 111705736,imgsize 46440

NEW DELHI: Novak Djokovic and his court antics always draw attention, sometimes more than the match itself.
On Friday, the seven-time champion Djokovic clinically disposed off Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 7-6(2) 6-4 to reach his 37th Major final.
Djokovic will lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz in a sequel to last year’s Wimbledon title blockbuster.
Alcaraz scored a 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev, closing in just under three hours to make his fourth major final.
Djokovic used his racket to play an imaginary violin after winning match point but this time avoided picking a fight with the crowd.

“I am satisfied and pleased, but I don’t want to stop here – hopefully I get my hands on the trophy,” Djokovic said.
During his fourth-found clash against Dane Holger Rune on Tuesday, Djokovic was forced to listen to the crowd For a little over two hours.
The cadence was gnawing. The 24-time major winner wasn’t happy. Perhaps it was the ‘Ruuuu’ misconstrued as ‘boooo’, or it might’ve been the salt in the air. There was really no telling, but Djokovic was in no mood to listen. He had heard too much for too long. That the 37-year-old won in straight sets was incidental.
“To all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player, in this case me, have a goooooood night,” he said, letting it resonate through the grounds.
When on-court interviewer Rishi Persad tried to explain it to the Serbian, he wouldn’t listen. “I know they were cheering for Rune, but that’s an excuse also to boo,” he said.
“I’ve been on the tour for more than 20-years, so I know all the tricks, I know how it works.” Djokovic, going for an eighth title on Church Road, had a message for Centre Court fans.
“I’ve played in much more hostile environments, trust me. You guys can’t touch me,” he warned.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

HSC Question CTG
প্রথম পত্রের পরীক্ষায় দ্বিতীয় পত্রের প্রশ্ন!
বাংলাদেশ
1720850586 photo
Watch: Novak Djokovic plays an imaginary violin after reaching Wimbledon final | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
luv kush anant ambani radhika merchant wedding 2024 07 8636ccb4f6487ba5c48acb891ae0d803
Sonakshi Sinha’s Brothers Luv And Kush Attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding With Mom Poonam
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
BroadBand Internet NationWide
সারাদেশে ইন্টারনেটে থাকতে পারে ধীরগতি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Mirza fakhrul islam alamgir

আন্দোলন ছাড়া বিকল্প নেই: মির্জা ফখরুল

 IMG 20220329 WA0011

টাঙ্গাইলে বালুবাহী ট্রাকের চাপায় মোটরসাইকেল চালক নিহত

 1651309863 photo

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans remind me of Rajasthan Royals of 2008 under Shane Warne, says Kevin Pietersen | Cricket News

 New Project 1 58

শারীরিক সম্পর্কে একঘেয়েমি আর অনিচ্ছে? এই নিয়মগুলো মেনে দেখুন তো একবারintimate moments are important to spend smooth life – News18 Bangla

 wm Brazil 17.02.2022

ব্রাজিলে ভূমিধসে নিহত ৯৪

 wm cu final 1

চবি’র ডিন নির্বাচনে আওয়ামীপন্থিদের জয়

 wm oman1

বাংলাদেশিদের ভিসা স্থগিত করেছে ওমান

 1

“কাঁটা তারের বেড়া দিয়ে দুই বাংলাকে ভাগ করে দিলেও আমাদের মনকে তো আর ভাগ করতে পারেনি”

 1667193615 photo

T20 World Cup: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s economical bowling has helped me attack, says Arshdeep Singh | Cricket News

 received 633723004887935

সিত্রাং মোকাবিলায় ১০ হাজার মানুষ আশ্রয়ের ব্যবস্থা করেছে আল্লামা আবুল খাইর ফাউন্ডেশন