রবিবার , ১০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩
Watch: Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman helps groundstaff cover pitch amid rain

1694353935 photo


NEW DELHI: In a heartwarming gesture, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was seen providing a helping hand to the groundsmen at the R Premadasa Stadium after rain stopped play in Colombo.
Zaman was seen pulling the covers on the field alongside the ground staff after a heavy downpour halted the marquee India-Pakistan game.
While the other India and Pakistan players along with the umpires were moving off the field, Zaman, before leaving, did his part to protect the ground.

India were 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs at the rain break after being invited to bat first in the Super 4s contest.
Virat Kohli, on 8, and returning KL Rahul, on 17, were at the crease when rain forced players off the field and the showers soon got heavy.
Skipper Rohit Sharma, who hit 56, and Shubman Gill, who made 58, put on 121 runs for the opening wicket before leg-spinner Shadab Khan and left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi sent them back.
Organisers have slipped in a last-minute reserve day for the match — the only game to get the advantage in the Super Fours — after the previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.
(With inputs from AFP)

