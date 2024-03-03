Watch – ‘Quite random in neighbourhood’: Rishabh Pant enjoys a game of marbles with kids

NEW DELHI: All set to make a return in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League , swashbuckling keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was seen enjoying a game of marbles with kids on Sunday.Reliving his childhood days, Rishabh was seen having fun with neighbourhood children in one of the popular street games in India.The 26-year-old took to his Instagram handle to post a story of him playing ‘goli’ where he was seen with a bandana-covered face.

Earlier, former India captain and Delhi Capitals‘ Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly said that Rishabh will be declared fit for return to action by the NCA (national cricket academy) on March 5.

Rishabh suffered a horrific accident on December 31, 2022 and has not played international cricket since then.

With the 17th edition of the IPL commencing from March 22, Rishabh getting fit comes as a great news for the Delhi franchise and the Indian team.

However, Ganguly hinted that Rishabh may not be pushed directly into wicketkeeping in the IPL.