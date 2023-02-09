WATCH: Rahul Dravid exults in celebration after Mohammed Siraj’s sends Usman Khawaja packing | Cricket News

Siraj, bowling his first over of the match, bowled an outswinger to Australia opener Usman Khawaja and hit his pad straightaway with his first delivery of the match. A loud lbw appeal followed, but umpire Nitin Menon didn’t look convinced. Siraj walked up to Rohit and convinced him to go upstairs.
Rohit chatted with debutant keeper KS Bharat and went upstairs.
The ball tracker showed three reds. Captain Rohit and his team roared in jubilation after India got an early success. Khawaja, who has been in great form of late, departed for just 1. The scoreboard at that time read 2/1.
Australia captain Pat Cummins had won the toss and opted to bat against India. The tourists handed an international debut to off-spinner Todd Murphy on a Nagpur pitch which is expected to turn viciously.
India handed Test caps to Twenty20 batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav and Andhra Pradesh wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat. Families of both the players are in attendance at the ground.