WATCH: Rahul Dravid exults in celebration after Mohammed Siraj’s sends Usman Khawaja packing | Cricket News

#Siraj hits the pad with his first ball, the umpire denies the appeal, review taken with one second left and the tr… https://t.co/vCIXX296Xe — Filmaholic (@filmaholic_) 1675916180000

NEW DELHI: Team India head coach Rahul Dravid exulted in celebration after Mohammed Siraj gave India their first breakthrough early on the opening day of the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.Siraj, bowling his first over of the match, bowled an outswinger to Australia opener Usman Khawaja and hit his pad straightaway with his first delivery of the match. A loud lbw appeal followed, but umpire Nitin Menon didn’t look convinced. Siraj walked up to Rohit and convinced him to go upstairs.

𝑰. 𝑪. 𝒀. 𝑴. 𝑰!1⃣ wicket for @mdsirajofficial 👌1⃣ wicket for @MdShami11 👍Relive #TeamIndia’s early strikes with… https://t.co/KwyBx62ERC — BCCI (@BCCI) 1675917139000

Rohit chatted with debutant keeper KS Bharat and went upstairs.

The ball tracker showed three reds. Captain Rohit and his team roared in jubilation after India got an early success. Khawaja, who has been in great form of late, departed for just 1. The scoreboard at that time read 2/1.

Australia captain Pat Cummins had won the toss and opted to bat against India. The tourists handed an international debut to off-spinner Todd Murphy on a Nagpur pitch which is expected to turn viciously.

India handed Test caps to Twenty20 batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav and Andhra Pradesh wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat. Families of both the players are in attendance at the ground.