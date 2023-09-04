সোমবার , ৪ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২০শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja’s three quick wickets and Rohit Sharma’s sharp catch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৪, ২০২৩ ৭:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1693834079 photo



msid 103362345,imgsize 71964

The TOI Sports Desk excels in a myriad of roles that capture the essence of live sporting events and deliver compelling content to readers worldwide. From running live blogs for India and non-India cricket matches to global spectacles featuring Indian talents, like the Chess World Cup final featuring Praggnanandhaa and the Badminton World Championships semifinal featuring HS Prannoy, our live coverage extends to all mega sporting events. We extensively cover events like the Olympics, Asian Games, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, and more. The desk is also adept at writing comprehensive match reports and insightful post-match commentary, complemented by stats-based articles that provide an in-depth analysis of player performances and team dynamics. We track news wires for key stories, conduct exclusive player interviews in both text and video formats, and file content from print editions and reporters. We keep track of all viral stories, trending topics and produce our own copies on the subjects. We deliver accurate, engaging, and up-to-the-minute sports content, round the clock.





Source link

