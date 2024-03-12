Watch: ‘Reporting for duty’, bowling coach Lasith Malinga joins Mumbai Indians camp | Cricket News

The Mumbai Indians (MI) team is fast gathering pace in its preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League IPL ), and the latest to join the squad is bowling coach and Sri Lankan icon Lasith Malinga .In a video shared by MI on its social media accounts, Malinga could be seen in the MI training kit and sharing a warm hug with the team’s new captain Hardik Pandya.

Hardik has replaced MI’s five-time IPL-winning leader Rohit Sharma as the team’s new captain after returning to his former franchise in a high-profile trade.

Hardik led Gujarat Titans for two seasons, leading them to a title triumph in 2022 and finishing runners-up in 2023.

Hardik performed ‘pooja’ (prayers) inside the MI dressing room, along with coach Mark Boucher, after joining the team on Monday.

Malinga, who himself is a former MI player, could be seen in the video talking to MI bowlers, sharing his training plans. The bowling coach was also seen standing beside fast-bowler Arjun Tendulkar, who is part of the MI squad.

The 2024 season begins on March 22. However, the BCCI has so far announced schedule only for the first 21 matches to be played till April 7. The remainder of the fixtures will be decided after the Government of India announces dates for the general elections.