Watch: Rohit Sharma fan, 77, wins hearts with this placard | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma ‘s fan-base has grown leaps and bounds over the years, especially after he took over India captaincy from Virat Kohli, and the craze for the opening batsman has gone through the roof in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which saw an elderly lady cheering in the stands for the former Mumbai Indians ‘ captain.The MI franchise replaced Rohit as skipper with Hardik Pandya before the start of IPL 2024 .In a video that has been floating on social media, a 77-year-old elderly lady wearing a saari could be seen enjoying proceedings during an MI match.She could be seen holding a placard that reads “I’m 77 and here only for Rohit Sharma’.

MI are enduring one of their worst performances in an IPL season, languishing at rock bottom of the 10-team table with just three wins in 11 matches.

The first of their last three league matches is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 6, followed by games against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 11 and Lucknow Super Giants on May 17.