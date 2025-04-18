Watch: Rohit Sharma opens up on having Wankhede Stadium stand named after him | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma opens up on having Wankhede Stadium stand (X Photo)

NEW DELHI: In a moment of deep pride and emotion, Mumbai cricket stalwart Rohit Sharma expressed his disbelief and gratitude after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) decided to name a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after him.

“You get these kinds of honours, having a stand named after you… It’s something that I cannot imagine,” Rohit said during a recent event.

The MCA made this historic decision during its 86th Annual General Meeting, alongside tributes to two other stalwarts of Indian cricket.

The Divecha Pavilion Level 3 stand will now bear Rohit Sharma’s name, recognising his leadership and contributions, including India’s recent T20 World Cup triumph in the USA and West Indies and the ICC Champions Trophy win earlier this year in the UAE.

Watch Rohit Sharma talking about the Wankhede Stadium stand named after him:

Additionally, the Grand Stand Level 4 will be named after the late Ajit Wadekar, the legendary former India captain who led India to historic Test series wins in England and the West Indies in 1971.

The Grand Stand Level 3 will be dedicated to Sharad Pawar, former MCA, BCCI, and ICC president, remembered for his pivotal role in transforming the Wankhede and bringing global events like the 2011 World Cup final to Mumbai.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik emphasised that the decisions were a heartfelt tribute to the icons who shaped Mumbai’s cricketing identity.

“These stands shall forever echo their legacy — brick by brick, run by run,” he said.

Meanwhile, MCA also honoured its former president Amol Kale, who passed away in 2024, by naming the match-day office as the MCA Office Lounge in his memory.