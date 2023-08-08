Watch: Rohit Sharma’s wife bursts into laughter after his reply to fan’s query | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Having led India to Test and ODI series victory against the West Indies, skipper Rohit Sharma is relishing his off time in USA with wife Ritika Sajdeh as he is not the part of the T20I series.

Responding to a fan’s query during an event in the USA, the crowds burst into laughter after Rohit’s hilarious reply. The skipper’s wife Ritika was also seen enjoying his uproarious answer.

“Pakistan team mein sab ache hai. Mai kisi ka naam nahi loonga. Bada bada controversy hota hai (All the pacers in Pakistan team are equally good. I will not name any individual. It creates a big controversy),” said Rohit while replying to a fan during the event.

“Ek ka naam lete hai toh doosre ko acha nahi lagta. Doosre ka lete hai toh teesre ko acha nahi lagta. Saare hi ache hai (If I take one player’s name, the second will feel bad. If I take the second players’ name, then the third will feel bad. I think all of them are good),” he added.

Rohit will be banking on the “massive” home support his team will get to win the ODI World Cup in India. India’s last ODI World Cup title came at home in 2011 when MS Dhoni and Co lifted the coveted trophy.

“I’ve never seen it so close. Even when we won in 2011, I was not part of the squad. But yeah, it looks beautiful, so many memories behind the trophy as well, the past, the history.

“Yeah, so, it looks beautiful and hopefully we can lift it, fingers crossed,” Rohit, who is currently in the United States, was quoted as saying by the ICC.