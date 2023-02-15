Watch: Sachin Tendulkar lauds young girl’s batting skills | Cricket News

Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting. ????????????#CricketTwitter… https://t.co/CofE4FMfJD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 1676369240000

NEW DELHI: Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday lauded a young girl’s batting skills while reacting to a video that went viral on the social media platforms.The girl was seen hitting some great cricketing shots and was even compared to India’s latest T20 batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav by the netizens due to the kind of shots she was playing.The video got viral just a day after the inaugural Women’s Premier League ( WPL ) auction held in Mumbai.Tendulkar took to Twitter to say that he really enjoyed her batting. “Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting.”

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was also amazed by the girl’s batting skills and passion for cricket.

“Amazed by the young girl’s cricket skills & passion for the game! I’m glad to see that the future of Women’s Cricket is in good hands. Let us work together to empower our young athletes so that they can become future game changers! #GirlsInCricket #FutureStars @wplt20 @BCCIWomen,” Shah tweeted.