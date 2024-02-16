Watch: Sarfaraz Khan’s Special Phone Call After Memorable Test Debut | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Sarfaraz Khan made a memorable Test debut in the 3rd Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday and hit a quickfire 62-run knock off 66 balls before getting run out.A prolific run-getter in Indian domestic cricket , Sarfaraz got his Test cap from former captain Anil Kumble with his teary-eyed father, Naushad Khan , and wife looking on.Sarfaraz made the most with his 48-ball fifty to take the attack to the opposition bowlers and shine on a day of centuries by skipper Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (110 not out).Sarfaraz’s younger brother Musheer Khan , who played for India in the recently-concluded Under-19 World Cup, called up his brother in Rajkot after the day’s play.The Indian cricket board (BCCI) shared a video of Sarfaraz talking to his brother:

Sarfaraz had been knocking on the selectors doors for more than three years while scoring in the Ranji Trophy and has a first-class average of over 69 in 45 matches and a best of 301 not out.

Sarfaraz came out to bat after Rohit’s departure and, following a nervous start, found his rhythm with boundaries to entertain the crowd.

He reached his 50 after a dominant show against the spinners and raised the bat to his family and the applauding dressing room.

Sarfaraz burst into the limelight with a record 439 in school cricket in 2009 but his career later hit roadblocks and controversies.

But Sarfaraz, who plays domestic cricket for Mumbai, is now happy to realise a dream his father had set out to achieve.

(With AFP inputs)