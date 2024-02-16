শুক্রবার , ১৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৩রা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Sarfaraz Khan’s Special Phone Call After Memorable Test Debut | Cricket News

1708059726 photo


NEW DELHI: Sarfaraz Khan made a memorable Test debut in the 3rd Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday and hit a quickfire 62-run knock off 66 balls before getting run out.
A prolific run-getter in Indian domestic cricket, Sarfaraz got his Test cap from former captain Anil Kumble with his teary-eyed father, Naushad Khan, and wife looking on.
Sarfaraz made the most with his 48-ball fifty to take the attack to the opposition bowlers and shine on a day of centuries by skipper Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (110 not out).
Sarfaraz’s younger brother Musheer Khan, who played for India in the recently-concluded Under-19 World Cup, called up his brother in Rajkot after the day’s play.
The Indian cricket board (BCCI) shared a video of Sarfaraz talking to his brother:

Sarfaraz had been knocking on the selectors doors for more than three years while scoring in the Ranji Trophy and has a first-class average of over 69 in 45 matches and a best of 301 not out.
Sarfaraz came out to bat after Rohit’s departure and, following a nervous start, found his rhythm with boundaries to entertain the crowd.
He reached his 50 after a dominant show against the spinners and raised the bat to his family and the applauding dressing room.

8

Sarfaraz burst into the limelight with a record 439 in school cricket in 2009 but his career later hit roadblocks and controversies.
But Sarfaraz, who plays domestic cricket for Mumbai, is now happy to realise a dream his father had set out to achieve.
(With AFP inputs)







