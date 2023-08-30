Watch: Schoolboy error costs Mohammad Rizwan his wicket | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan paid a heavy price for not wearing a helmet and some casual running as the batter suffered an unconventional run out in the Asia Cup opener against Nepal on Wednesday.The run out ended a solid 86-run stand between Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam after the duo steadied the Pakistan innings after early blows.The incident took place in the 24th over when Rizwan pushed a Sandeep Lamichhane delivery to cover-point for a single. Rizwan, soon after he connected with the ball, ran towards the non-striker’s end. However, courtesy a superb effort from Dipendra Singh, there was direct hit at the bowler’s end.Worried about the ball coming towards him, Rizwan took evasive action, ducking for cover. In the process, he forgot to ground his bat as the ball simultaneously hit the stumps.

As the replays showed that Rizwan had nothing behind the line, the schoolboy error of not grounding his bat cost Rizwan dearly.

India premier spinner also weighed in on the run out that the reason for the run out was Rizwan not wearing the helmet.

“The height of the throw made it harder to evade for Rizwan but for someone who generally dives to make his ground all the time while running between the wickets, this is a rare instance of him ducking for cover and the only reason is that he isn’t wearing his helmet. He loves sweeping against spin and no helmet makes it even more bizarre,” Aswin wrote on X (formally Twitter).

Rizwan departed after scoring a 50-ball 44.