বুধবার , ৩০ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৫ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Schoolboy error costs Mohammad Rizwan his wicket | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৩০, ২০২৩ ৭:০৮ অপরাহ্ণ
1693400924 photo


NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan paid a heavy price for not wearing a helmet and some casual running as the batter suffered an unconventional run out in the Asia Cup opener against Nepal on Wednesday.
The run out ended a solid 86-run stand between Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam after the duo steadied the Pakistan innings after early blows.
The incident took place in the 24th over when Rizwan pushed a Sandeep Lamichhane delivery to cover-point for a single. Rizwan, soon after he connected with the ball, ran towards the non-striker’s end. However, courtesy a superb effort from Dipendra Singh, there was direct hit at the bowler’s end.
Worried about the ball coming towards him, Rizwan took evasive action, ducking for cover. In the process, he forgot to ground his bat as the ball simultaneously hit the stumps.

As the replays showed that Rizwan had nothing behind the line, the schoolboy error of not grounding his bat cost Rizwan dearly.
India premier spinner also weighed in on the run out that the reason for the run out was Rizwan not wearing the helmet.
“The height of the throw made it harder to evade for Rizwan but for someone who generally dives to make his ground all the time while running between the wickets, this is a rare instance of him ducking for cover and the only reason is that he isn’t wearing his helmet. He loves sweeping against spin and no helmet makes it even more bizarre,” Aswin wrote on X (formally Twitter).
Rizwan departed after scoring a 50-ball 44.

AI cricket 1





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230830 WA0012
টাঙ্গাইলে ম্যাটস শিক্ষার্থীদের অনির্দিষ্টকালের জন্য ক্লাস বর্জন অব্যাহত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm JORNALAKE
সীতাকুণ্ডের সহস্রধারা ঝরনায় ঘুরতে গিয়ে পর্যটকের মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1693400924 photo
Watch: Schoolboy error costs Mohammad Rizwan his wicket | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 1 104
ব্লাড সুগারে কি পনির খাওয়া যায়? খেলে কীভাবে খাবেন? জানুন পুষ্টিবিদের মতpaneer can be consumed by blood sugar patients according to nutritionist – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
aa 3

ভারতে বিশ্বমানের কম্পিউটার সায়েন্স কোর্স করাবে Amazon, কীভাবে সুযোগ পাওয়া যাবে, জেনে নিন

 saudi 20210920221103.webp

সৌদিতে বয়লার বিস্ফোরণে এক প্রবাসী বাংলাদেশির মৃত্যু

 Photo

ফিফা বিশ্বকাপ ২০২২ উপলক্ষে দারাজ কেয়ারস’এর “এক গোলে ডাবল খুশি”

 wm afghanistan22

আফগানিস্তানে দাড়ি কামানোতে তালেবানের নিষেধাজ্ঞা

 usbcci award

নিউ ইয়র্কে ইউএসবিসিসিআই’র উদ্যোক্তার পুরস্কার পেলেন ১০ নারী  

 android

দেখে নিন Android 12-র তুখোড় এই ফিচারগুলো! – News18 Bangla

 freelanccing img 848x548 e1550897151818

ফ্রিল্যান্সারদের বড় শত্রু কে?

 rak

আরএকে সিরামিকসের পর্ষদ সভা ২৬ অক্টোবর – Corporate Sangbad

 received 266427258411228

ব্রাহ্মণবাড়িয়ায় ট্রলার ডুবিতে ঘটনায় বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ’র শোক

 261847628 3004758986431025 8611703399455605502 n

মেধার সঙ্গে দেশাত্ববোধ ও মানবিক মূল্যবোধ থাকা জরুরি: ডিএসইসি মেধাবৃত্তি অনুষ্ঠানে তথ্যমন্ত্রী