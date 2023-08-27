Watch: Shreyas Iyer ‘ecstatic’ to join Team India after long injury lay-off | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: With Shreyas Iyer back in the squad after recovering from an injury, Team India got a major boost to their batting line-up ahead of the upcoming key tournaments — the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup .Iyer, who last played for India against Australia in March had to undergo a surgery for a back injury that has been troubling him for a while.The middle-order batter has been going full tilt in the ongoing Team India camp in Alur, Bengaluru and said he was thrilled to be back in the national team.“Feeling ecstatic to be honest, to join the team and see happy faces all around. The compassion shown by all the players was fantastic and I am thrilled to be back,” said Iyer in an interview posted by BCCI on X, formally known as Twitter.Iyer explained, in detail, that the injury has been troubling him and took through his entire journey of recovery, thanking the trainers at the National Cricket Academy for working day in and out with him.“To be precise I had this nerve compression, basically a slip disc, which was compressing the nerve and the pain was going all the way down to the bottom of my tiny toe and it was horrendous, to be honest, at that point of time. And I was in excruciating pain and I wasn’t able to express myself properly about what I’m going through. But yeah, this was the feeling which I was having at that point of time and it was hard to communicate to everyone.“I had this issue for a while but I was taking injections and was going through various routes to see to it that I am steady and playing many more matches. But it reached a saturation point where I realised that I have to get a surgery and the physios and the experts told me it was important you go under the knife and get this done with straight,” Iyer explained.

“I am truly happy to be back where I am right now because I never imagined that I would recover so fast,” said Iyer.

Iyer has previously represented India in 10 Tests, 42 ODIs and 49 T20Is.