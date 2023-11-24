Watch: Suryakumar Yadav relives his match-winning knock in first game as India captain | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India beat Australia in the first T20I at Visakhapatnam on Thursday as Suryakumar Yadav (42-ball-80) slammed the highest individual score on captaincy debut for India in T20Is.The dashing batsman was named the Player-of-the-Match for the 13th time in T20Is, his second award against Australia.Suryakumar’s match-winning knock was studded with 4 sixes and 9 fours.

Suryakumar’s 112-run third-wicket stand with Ishan Kishan , who smashed a 39-ball 58, proved key after the hosts lost their openers on 22.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Suryakumar relived his knock that was instrumental in helping India take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Asked to describe his game in one word, ‘Mr 360 degrees’ said, “fearless”.

“I think, he (Ishan) helped me really well. For me to be fearless, him staying there and his knock was very important,” said Suryakumar, whose strike rate of 190.47 was the key to the chase.

Finally, Rinku Singh drove India to victory with an unbeaten 22 off 14 deliveries.

“I think he (Rinku) was very calm, though it was a pressure situation. When he came in to bat, he was very calm and the composure which he showed, I think, that was great to see,” Suryakumar told the BCCI.

On whether there were tense moments in the dressing room after seeing Australia’s 200-plus total on the board, the skipper said, “Little bit. Itna experience nahin hai dressing room mein (there isn’t that much experience in the dressing room) but all the boys were excited.

“When they saw the score on the board, they only said one thing, ‘if we win this game it will be truly enjoyable’.

“Very proud to lead the country and very happy to contribute in my first game as captain. Looking forward to the next game and how it goes,” added Suryakumar.

The second T20I is on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram.

(With PTI inputs)