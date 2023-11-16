Watch: Team India receives rousing welcome on arrival in Ahmedabad | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The festival of light Diwali might have been over but the festive vibes remain in the country particularly in Ahmedabad where the World Cup final will be played on Sunday.The city saw a significant gathering as large crowds assembled outside the hotel, extending a warm welcome to Team India upon their arrival for the summit clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Team India has showcased exceptional form in the World Cup, remaining undefeated and securing victories in all 10 matches on their way to the final.

India have now reached the ODI World Cup final for the fourth time, having won the trophy in 1983 and 2011 and finished runners-up in 2003.

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami starred as India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in Mumbai on Wednesday in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

Kohli scored a record 50th one-day international hundred in an imposing total of 397-4 that also featured Shreyas Iyer’s rapid 105 off 70 balls before Mohammed Shami cleaned up with a stunning seven-wicket haul.

New Zealand folded for 327 in 48.5 overs and India rejoiced a hard-earned memorable victory with yet another team effort, that earned them a shot at their third ODI world title.