বৃহস্পতিবার , ৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৩শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: Team India's intense gym session amidst 5-day break in Asia Cup | Cricket News

1694094027 photo


NEW DELHI: On a five-day break after their second Asia Cup encounter against minnows Nepal, Team India players on Thursday were seen pushing themselves in the gym in an intense workout session.
The likes of Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma led the way as players were seen working on their fitness on the off-day.
From lifting weights to other routine and training-related exercises, the players were seen sweating it out together.

The likes of KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav also had an indoor net session under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

The team is set to have a light practice session on Friday which will be followed by another round of gym session and net sessions in the lead up to their first Super 4s encounter.
India next face Pakistan on September 10.

ড. ইউনূসের বাড়িতে পুলিশ, ‘কৌতূহলবশত’ বললেন এসপি
চুয়াডাঙ্গায় সুন্দরবন এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনে কেটে অজ্ঞাত ব্যক্তির মৃত্যু
চুয়াডাঙ্গায় সুন্দরবন এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনে কেটে অজ্ঞাত ব্যক্তির মৃত্যু
পরতে গিয়ে ফোস্কার ভয়
পুজোতে নতুন জুতো পরতে গিয়ে ফোস্কার ভয়? রইল ঘরোয়া সমাধান Home remedies diy to avoid or get relief from bites and Blisters of new shoes – News18 Bangla
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
