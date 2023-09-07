Watch: Team India’s intense gym session amidst 5-day break in Asia Cup | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: On a five-day break after their second Asia Cup encounter against minnows Nepal, Team India players on Thursday were seen pushing themselves in the gym in an intense workout session.The likes of Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma led the way as players were seen working on their fitness on the off-day.From lifting weights to other routine and training-related exercises, the players were seen sweating it out together.

The likes of KL Rahul , Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav also had an indoor net session under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

The team is set to have a light practice session on Friday which will be followed by another round of gym session and net sessions in the lead up to their first Super 4s encounter.

India next face Pakistan on September 10.