বুধবার , ২৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১১ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: The one shot that always makes Kevin Pietersen smile | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৪, ২০২৪ ৩:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
1713951089 photo



msid 109559121,imgsize 37082

NEW DELHI: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is credited with bringing the switch-hit shot in cricket to the forefront.
Pietersen was renowned for his ability to play the switch-hit, a shot where a right-handed batsman changes his stance to become a left-handed batsman (or vice versa) just before the ball is delivered. This unconventional stroke allowed him to manipulate field settings and score runs in areas where fielders were not positioned.
Pietersen popularized the switch-hit during his international career, using it effectively against spinners and sometimes even fast bowlers.
However, the shot also sparked debates about its fairness and legality, as it challenged traditional notions of batting and field placements, even though the MCC declared the shot legitimate in 2008.
In essence, Pietersen’s switch-hit was a reflection of his innovative approach to batting, often catching bowlers and fielders off guard and adding a unique flair to his batting repertoire.
Now in India for commentary in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pietersen shared on his Instagram handle a video playing a switch-hit on the streets of Delhi.
The video is captioned: “Switch-hitting in Delhi this afternoon! The one shot in cricket that when played by anyone, always makes me smile…!”

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium is set to host the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans on Wednesday evening.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Train File Photo 24 04 2024
কক্সবাজারে ট্রেনের ৩ বগি লাইনচ্যুত
বাংলাদেশ
1713951089 photo
Watch: The one shot that always makes Kevin Pietersen smile | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 04 24t144626.230 2024 04 71bdf56e282a36fc41409026976dc9d1
Jacqueline Fernandez Is A Bundle Of Sunshine As She Feeds Baby Goats In Her Vacay, Photos
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm tiktok
যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে নিষিদ্ধ হতে যাচ্ছে টিকটক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
block market 2

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৬২ কোম্পানির ৬৩ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 received 553644609955361

আনোয়ারায় শীতার্তদের মাঝে জেলা পরিষদ সদস্যের কম্বল বিতরণ

 wm Boalkhali

সরকারি অফিসে চুরি, মামলা নিতে থানায় ‘গড়িমসি’

 wm frankestein

ফ্রাঙ্কেনস্টাইনের প্রথম সংস্করণ ১ কোটি ১৭ লাখ ডলারে বিক্রি

 wm 1 9

‘সন্দেহের বশে’ পিটিয়ে খুন, গ্রেফতার ১

 wm padma bank 750x563 1

পদ্মা ব্যাংকের ডিএমডিসহ ১১ জনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা

 befunky collage 2023 03 26t095917.604

NDA Meeting in Delhi Was Its Farewell Ceremony: Akhilesh Yadav

 SALAMCRST1

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে এস. আলম – Corporate Sangbad

 cyclone 20220505110448

শুক্রবার হতে পারে বছরের সবচেয়ে শক্তিশালী ঘূর্ণিঝড় ‘আসানি’

 mobile

Smartphone Sale: স্মার্টফোন কিনবেন? আর একটু অপেক্ষা করলেই মিলবে দারুন ছাড়