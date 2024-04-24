Watch: The one shot that always makes Kevin Pietersen smile | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is credited with bringing the switch-hit shot in cricket to the forefront.Pietersen was renowned for his ability to play the switch-hit, a shot where a right-handed batsman changes his stance to become a left-handed batsman (or vice versa) just before the ball is delivered. This unconventional stroke allowed him to manipulate field settings and score runs in areas where fielders were not positioned.Pietersen popularized the switch-hit during his international career, using it effectively against spinners and sometimes even fast bowlers.However, the shot also sparked debates about its fairness and legality, as it challenged traditional notions of batting and field placements, even though the MCC declared the shot legitimate in 2008.In essence, Pietersen’s switch-hit was a reflection of his innovative approach to batting, often catching bowlers and fielders off guard and adding a unique flair to his batting repertoire.Now in India for commentary in the Indian Premier League ( IPL ), Pietersen shared on his Instagram handle a video playing a switch-hit on the streets of Delhi.The video is captioned: “Switch-hitting in Delhi this afternoon! The one shot in cricket that when played by anyone, always makes me smile…!”

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium is set to host the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans on Wednesday evening.